CALGARY -- The RCMP confirmed Thursday that a second person has been arrested in Calgry in relation to a a national security file.

On July 22, the RCMP arrested 34-year-old Hussein Sobhe Borhot on terrorism-related charges following an investigation into his activities in Syria in 2013 and 2014.

According to the RCMP investigation, Borhot joined the Islamic State (IS) and participated in a kidnapping either at the direction of or in association with the group.

Borhot faces three counts of participation in activity of a terrorist group, and one count of commission of offence for terrorist group.

No information was released about the most recent arrest. The RCMP said they will be releasing additional details in the coming days.