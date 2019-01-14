

CTV Calgary Staff





RCMP are appealing to the public for help to locate two, 12-year-olds who left Innisfail in a family vehicle on Monday and say they believe the preteens are headed to Radium, British Columbia.

According to police, Nicolas Givotkoff, 12, from Red Deer travelled to Innisfail early Monday morning where he met with 12-year-old Rhianna Pelletier. The pair took a family vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier, and left town.

They were spotted in Airdrie at approximately 9:00 p.m. The Cavalier was located by police but the children remain unaccounted for.

RCMP have reason to believe the two are attempting to make their way to Radium.

Nicolas Givotkoff is described as:

Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall

Weighing approximately 64 kg (140 lbs)

Having brown hair and blue eyes

Wearing braces

Rhianna Pelletier is described as:

Being shorter than 152 cm (5’) tall

Weighing between 36 and 41 kg (80 and 90 lbs)

Having brown hair and blue eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-334l, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).