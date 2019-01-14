CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
RCMP continue search for girl and boy reported missing after family vehicle taken in Innisfail
A 12-year-old boy from Red Deer and a 12-year-old girl from Innisfail remain unaccounted for after allegedly driving a vehicle from Innisfail to Airdrie on Monday (images supplied: RCMP)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 10:51PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:18AM MST
RCMP are appealing to the public for help to locate two, 12-year-olds who left Innisfail in a family vehicle on Monday and say they believe the preteens are headed to Radium, British Columbia.
According to police, Nicolas Givotkoff, 12, from Red Deer travelled to Innisfail early Monday morning where he met with 12-year-old Rhianna Pelletier. The pair took a family vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier, and left town.
They were spotted in Airdrie at approximately 9:00 p.m. The Cavalier was located by police but the children remain unaccounted for.
RCMP have reason to believe the two are attempting to make their way to Radium.
Nicolas Givotkoff is described as:
- Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall
- Weighing approximately 64 kg (140 lbs)
- Having brown hair and blue eyes
- Wearing braces
Rhianna Pelletier is described as:
- Being shorter than 152 cm (5’) tall
- Weighing between 36 and 41 kg (80 and 90 lbs)
- Having brown hair and blue eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-334l, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).