The owners of Tom’s House of Pizza have been reunited with their charity events trailer but the mobile kitchen has been defaced and extensively damaged.

John Windle’s son confirms to CTV that the trailer was located by RCMP members in Carstairs and the thieves had damaged the ovens, fridge and water heaters while attempting to remove copper wiring. The Tom’s House of Pizza logos on the exterior of the trailer were painted over in a suspected attempt to disguise it.

The trailer was removed from outside the restaurant chain’s location in Okotoks earlier this month. The mobile kitchen supports charitable events and offers pizzas at no cost to the charities or their guests.

The family retrieved their trailer from a location in Didsbury on Monday.

In a conversation with CTV, the Windle family said they were happy to have the trailer back and it will be quite the project to return the trailer to operational. ‘We have a lot of time before the charities start booking for next year’.