CALGARY -- Numerous RCMP officers, EMS and firefighters are at a rural home in the hamlet of Delacour Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the property, near Highway 564 and Range Road 274, just before noon.

There are no details about what exactly occurred at the scene, but police have dispatched a number of units and set up at least two large tents.

EMS has also deployed the Medical Rescue Support team and crews from the Rocky View County Fire Department are also on scene.

Delacour is located 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…