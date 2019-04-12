Plain-clothed members of the RCMP searched an auto-repair shop owned by United Conservative Party candidate for Calgary-East, Peter Singh, on Thursday night and seized several items from the business.

RCMP officials confirm a search warrant was executed at the Autopro location in the 5700 block of 17 Avenue Southeast on Thursday. RCMP members left the shop carrying a computer hard drive, additional electronic devices and a hard-shell suitcase shortly before 11:00 p.m.

The nature of the RCMP investigation has not been disclosed.

Peter Singh has not returned CTV’s requests for comment. The auto repair shop was closed on Friday; a closure that contradicts the posted hours of operations at the business’ entrance.

A representative at Singh’s campaign office says the Calgary-East candidate’s whereabouts were unknown as of Friday afternoon.

The office of the Alberta election commissioner would not comment on whether it was investigating Singh.

United Conservative Party officials say the RCMP has not contacted the party or Singh regarding the investigation but have been in contact with Singh's son.

