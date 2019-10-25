CALGARY – Two minors were arrested by RCMP on Thursday afternoon after an incident at a middle school in Cranbrook, just one of a number of incidents involving threats at schools during the day.

Police were called to Laurie Middle School at about 1 p.m. for reports of student walking down the hallway with what appeared to be a gun.

The school was immediately put into lockdown as RCMP responded to the scene.

Officers were quickly able to identify two students and take them into custody without incident.

An airsoft gun and cap gun were seized as a result and the youth were released into the care of their parents.

There is no word on any charges.

RCMP say the staff and students at the school did an "amazing job" when posed with the threat.

"We are thankful that this situation ended quickly with no injuries," said Cst. Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP.

Similar threat in Beiseker

Police were also called to respond to another threat at a school in Beiseker, Alta. on Thursday morning.

Officials say police were called to the Beiseker Community School at 10:34 a.m. after a student reportedly brought a BB gun to school that day.

By the time police arrived, staff already had the student and gun secured. No one was injured as a result and police say the BB gun wasn't loaded and the student didn't have any ammunition.

The Rocky View School Division confirms to CTV News that there was no lockdown procedure put in place at that institution.

Two separate incidents occur in Grande Prairie

Mounties in Grande Prairie also responded to a report of a lockdown at Peace Wapiti Academy at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

In that incident, school staff told police a young student had threated several others with a knife.

RCMP responded to the school and quickly identified and arrested the 14-year-old male student.

While police were responding to that incident, a 911 call came in from Harry Balfour School, next door to Peace Wapiti Academy.

According to witnesses, a person was seen walking near the school with a firearm, prompting administrators to put the building into lockdown.

RCMP responded to the complaint but soon determined to be a false alarm.

Separate investigations are ongoing into each of the incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.