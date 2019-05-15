Mounties in Alberta’s mountain park region seized a large amount of illegal drugs and arrested three people during two separate traffic stops in mid-April.

In the first stop, on April 9 near the Town of Jasper, police stopped a vehicle for speeding. When the officer approached the vehicle, they witnessed a number of items related to drug trafficking.

The driver was arrested and a subsequent search of the vehicle discovered:

1.8 kilograms of cocaine and phenacetin

250 grams of methamphetamine

A pair of brass knuckles

Just under a week later, on April 14, a member of the Canmore RCMP stopped a vehicle for two traffic offences.

The officer determined the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a large quantity of cannabis, so they were arrested at the scene.

A search discovered:

20.4 kilograms (45 pounds) of cannabis

2.27 kilograms (five pounds) of psilocybin mushrooms

Authorities say the drugs seized during both traffic stops would have resulted in 7,200 average cocaine doses, 2,500 average doses of methamphetamine, 61,000 average-sized cannabis joints and 4,500 average psilocybin mushroom doses.

“Our officers are skilled, professional members trained in detection of drug trafficking,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services.

Charges are pending against the three individuals arrested in the busts.