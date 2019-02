RCMP in Banff are investigating after an improvised explosive device detonated in a garbage receptacle on Tuesday and police say it appears to be an act of vandalism and not an attempt to cause harm.

On Tuesday, Parks Canada staff found that a garbage receptacle near the washrooms at Carrot Creek had been damaged by a pipe bomb.

“During the normal course of their duties, they were emptying a garbage bin at the Carrot Creek site. They found that the bin was damaged and they found remnants of, basically a pipe bomb, an explosive device that had detonated at some time in the prior evening,” said Staff Sergeant Michael Buxton-Carr.

RCMP recovered the IED and police and employees searched other garbage bins in the park but didn’t find any other devices.

“They’ve collected the device, they’ve collected some material, they’ve ensured that it is safe and along with Parks Canada, they’ve checked several other garbage bins within the National Park just to make sure there are no other bins that may have a device in them,” said Buxton-Carr.

Police believe the incident was an act of vandalism and was not a deliberate attempt to cause harm or bring attention to a cause but say the device could have injured others.

“These devices are amateur devices and amateur devices don’t have the professional care and control that goes into a professionally designed device. There is potential for the device to detonate prematurely or to have a delayed detonation to perhaps detonate when a member of the public or Parks Canada team empty the bin. So while nobody was injured, it doesn’t appear that anybody was close to being injured, the potential for injury is quite significant,” Buxton-Carr said. “We don’t have any reason to believe somebody was targeting Parks Canada in particular or that they were promoting or supporting any particular cause.”

Buxton-Carr says anyone who finds a similar device should not handle it and vacate the area immediately.

“If somebody was to find a suspicious device like this, please just vacate the area. If you can stay nearby and avert other people from being there but contact the police immediately we will show up and render it safe.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Banff RCMP at (403) 763-6600 or contact Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477 or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.