One person is dead following a fire that completely destroyed an apartment building in Sparwood on Thursday night.

Fire broke out at the building in Sparwood Heights at about 9:30 p.m. and crews from Sparwood and Elkford were called in to battle the blaze.

One person died in the fire and it is believed that they lived in the building.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the leisure centre for displaced residents.

“It’s so frightening because there are a lot of big trees around, of course, and if there had been any wind or anything at all last night, it could have been devastating for that whole Sparwood Heights area. It’s all very, very close and tight with lots of foliage so it was fortunate that they were able to contain it to one building,” said Sparwood Mayor, Cal McDougall.

RCMP is investigating and there is no word yet on a cause or damage estimate.