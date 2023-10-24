RCMP investigate 'mischief' in Warner, Alta.

Milk River RCMP are looking for the public's help to track down suspects after several offensive words and phrases were spray-painted on the side of a building in Warner.

Police say the business was vandalized sometime between the evening Oct. 21 and morning of Oct. 22.

RCMP haven't officially classified the incident as a hate crime, but they are using it to help "identify trends and prevent a possible escalation toward violence."

(Supplied/RCMP)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Milk River RCMP at 403-647-2427 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Warner is located approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge.