CALGARY -- A man’s body found on a rural road near Medicine Hat, Alta., has prompted an investigation by RCMP’s major crimes unit.

The body was found Monday at around 11 a.m. south of the city, east of Highway 3.

Officers at the scene determined the man’s death was suspicious and called the major crimes unit to take control of the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police and forensic investigators were still at the scene gathering evidence.