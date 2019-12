CALGARY -- Mounties are investigating an incident that is unfolding in the City of Chestermere Saturday morning.

City officials warned residents to avoid a community in the southern section, but did not share any details about why.

RCMP are currently investigating an incident in the West Lakeview neighbourhood.



Residents are asked to avoid the area and limit sharing any details to social media. More information will be provided when it is available. Follow updates at https://t.co/QzSAic1dGR. pic.twitter.com/BHNF73c9Eq — City of Chestermere (@CityChestermere) December 21, 2019

More information is expected to be released from police later on Saturday.

Updates will also be available on the City of Chestermere's website.