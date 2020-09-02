CALGARY -- RCMP in High River are seeking public assistance in regards to a series of thefts that took place in the early hours of Sept.2.

Early Wednesday, a silver Toyota Camry was stolen from a High River community.

Around the same time, in the same general vicinity, a number of unlocked vehicles were entered, with items being stolen including credit cards.

A vehicle of interest spotted in the area at the time was a red, mid-2000's GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. Police are also searching for information on two suspects. One is male, with dark brown hair, who was spotted wearing an N95 style mask, grey hoodie, black DC sweat pants and white sneakers. The second suspect is a described as a female with light brown hair, wearing white painted finger nails, a medical-style mask, two dark jackets (one with a white and pink linter), black sweat pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.