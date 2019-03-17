The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Strathmore RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in a rural area east of Calgary.

Investigators were called to the scene at about 3:33 a.m. to respond to reports of a man's body found near Highway 817 and Highway 22X, south of Strathmore.

The Major Crimes Unit was called in shortly afterwards and has since taken over the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.