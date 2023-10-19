RCMP investigating after cow carcasses dumped near McLean Creek, Alta.

Alta. RCMP is looking for information after two cow carcasses were found dumped in the McLean Creek area.

The two cows, one red and one black, were dumped after being slaughtered, RCMP said. The livestock brands on each of the cows’ left shoulders were tampered with before they were “improperly” disposed of.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about these incidents or the owners of the cows to contact the livestock investigation unit at 403-701-1462.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

The McLean Creek area is located approximately 50 kilometres west of Calgary.