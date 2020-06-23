CALGARY -- RCMP are investigating a homicide in Gleichen, Alta.

Police were called to an assault near Main Street and Fourth Avenue about 5 p.m. Monday in the hamlet about 95 kilometres east of Calgary.

EMS attended and an adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.