CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP is seeking information on the sudden death of a 40-year-old Calgary woman.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the death happened near Bragg Creek on Dec. 6.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the woman’s whereabouts before arriving at a rural property.

RCMP is asking the public for any information in relation to the incident, and if anyone has dash cam footage in the area of Township Road 232 between Range Road 54 and Braken Road near Bragg Creek from Sunday Dec. 6, between the hours of midnight and 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.