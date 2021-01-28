CALGARY -- The RCMP have received two reports of vandalism to TELUS cell towers over the last month.

On Jan. 3, a cell tower in Lacombe County was rendered inoperable as a result of vandalism.

RCMP said TELUS crews responded immediately to maintain service for their customers and launched an investigation.

Another cell tower was vandalized on Jan. 23 in the Rocky Mountain House area. TELUS responded immediately to address the issue.

Officials say they are working with TELUS security to investigate these incidents, and there has been no determination made as to whether the incidents are related.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact either Sylvan Lake detachment at 403-887-3333 or Rocky Mountain House detachment at 403-845-2881.