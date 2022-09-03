RCMP investigating violent altercation on Banff Avenue early Saturday

Banff RCMP are investigating a "violent altercation" they say took place early Saturday on the 100 block of Banff Avenue, according to the RCMP of Alberta Facebook page.

Police wouldn't release any more details about the nature of the altercation but part of the Banff Avenue pedestrian zone appears to be taped off.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 403-762-2226.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available…