Innisfail RCMP developed “Project Blue Ghost” after responding to several incidents during the week of August 18 to 27.

Police say about 11:35 p.m. on August 18 a home owner’s garage was broken into and a vehicle was stolen.

RCMP believe the suspects returned to that Innisfail home on August 20, watched the home owner leave, went inside and took a number of items from the home, including firearms.

A home owner in Penhold called RCMP on August 24 to report two males, armed and wearing masks, entered his home, assaulted him and stole his vehicle and some money.

RCMP says an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the Innisfail bottle depot on August 25.

Innisfail RCMP say with help from Red Deer GIS, Red Deer Forensic Identification Services, Red Deer Police Dog Services, and numerous tips from the community, they were successful in identifying four suspects and laying 99 charges against them.

Twnety-six-year-old Dylan Steinbach of Innisfail faces 69 charges including robbery with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, four counts of break and enter and 6 counts of possession of stolen property.

Steinbach will appear in court August 31.

Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Buehler of Red Deer faces 16 charges including three counts of break and enter and possession of property over $5,000.00.

Buehler will appear in court August 29.

Twenty-three-year-old Brianna Carroll of Red Deer Alberta faces five charges including possession of stolen property and is scheduled to appear in court August 28.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Lawrence of Penhold faces nine charges including six firearms offences and 2 counts of possession of stolen property.

Lawrence will be in court August 28.

Innisfail RCMP and Red Deer GIS continue to investigate.