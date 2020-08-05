CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP were out in force over the long weekend, enforcing traffic rules and ensuring public safety on provincial highways.

Officials say between July 31 and Aug. 3, Alberta RCMP ticketed 1,972 drivers for speeding, charged 34 drivers with impaired driving and suspended six other motorists.

Ten drivers were also charged with driving at excessive speeds, which is considered to be 51 km/h or higher than the posted speed limit.

In one particular instance on July 31 near Brooks, a driver on Highway 1 was recorded at a speed of 195 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Another driver, stopped on Aug. 2 near Lake Louise, was caught travelling 152 km/h in a 90 km/h zone. That driver also had a child in the back seat who was improperly strapped into a five-point harness car seat.

In addition to the ticket, RCMP officers educated the driver on the proper usage of such a device.

Authorities say the number of violations this year were approximately 26 per cent higher than the amount given out during the same period in 2019.