RCMP looking for public assistance after break-and-enter in Delburne, Alta.

Three Hills RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a pair of suspects after a late October break-and-enter in Delburne, Alta.

On Oct.28 at 12:15 a.m., two suspects broke into a grocery store on 20 Street in Delburne. One person broke the front window, then fled in what appeared to be a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Later that day, a man went into a Red Deer pawn shop and tried to sell what was believed to be a stolen TV. The man left and drove away in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that appeared to be the same one used in the Delburne incident.

The man in the video is described as having a light complexion, wearing a light-blue Bench hoodie style sweater, blue jeans, a black baseball hat and black runner-style shoes with either red/pink or orange on the bottom.

The woman in the video is described as having a light complexion and pink-coloured hair tied in a pony tail with a pink hair tie. She was last seen wearing a pink and grey camo-style sweatshirt, black legging-style pants and white or grey sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Delburne is a village in Red Deer County which had a population of around 892 in 2016.

