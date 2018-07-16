A 27-year-old Calgary man faces six charges, including impaired driving, following Sunday morning’s investigation into reports a driver had been striking his own head on the side of the road.

According to officials with the Cochrane RCMP detachment, officers received several reports indicating a westbound Honda Civic was being driven in an erratic manner on the Trans-Canada Highway at approximately 8:40 a.m. One caller indicated the driver had pulled over near the Highway 68 (Sibbald Creek Trail) exit and was hitting his head in what appeared to be an attempt to remain alert.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and observed the driver asleep behind the wheel. RCMP say an odour of liquor was present in the car and the driver appeared impaired when they woke him. The man had brass knuckles in his jacket pocket.

A search of the vehicle yielded:

6.82 grams of suspected cocaine

19.71 grams of suspected crack cocaine

20 doses of suspected LSD

Drug paraphernalia

As a result of the investigation, an unidentified 27-year-old man from Calgary faces the following charges:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court of August 14, 2018