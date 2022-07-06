RCMP on scene of hit and run in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.

The incident took place on the extension of 40 Avenue in the Gasoline Alley area, where a female on a bicycle was hit by a sedan.

The driver of the sedan then fled the scene.

RCMP are looking for the suspect vehicle and are requesting public assistance. The vehicle is being described as a a dark coloured sedan, potentially a BMW, with after market rims described as cheap-looking. It's an older model, dark grey or black matte, with a poor paint job.

There is a substantial amount of front end damage, particularly to the windshield.

There was no word on the condition of the cyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

Blackfalds is in central Alberta, five kilometres north of Red Deer.