The RCMP celebrated the opening of its first satellite office in Morley Thursday in front of a large crowd of dignitaries and community members.

For permanent staffing, the RCMP bureau will house two full-time constables and an Indigenous Outreach Officer.

Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment will also be able to utilize the facility.

The office will officially serve the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, which consists of the Wesley, Chiniki, and Bearspaw bands.

RCMP Constable Jennifer Brewer said the office will have a major impact on accessibility to police resources.

“It makes us more reachable," she said. "We didn’t have a place where members of the community could come in and talk to us.”

Brewer added community members used to have to struggle to meet with police, saying “they’d have to find us on the side of the road or if we were at a community event. Now it means we can be here and be much more reachable to the community.”

The new RCMP Morley Community Policing Office will give residents the ability to access victim services programs as well as provide statements without having to drive over 30 kilometres to Cochrane or Canmore.

Aaron Young, Chief of Chiniki First Nation and Stoney Tribe, said the bureau will aid in safeguarding community values.

“It will instill a protection that is needed to guide and guard our individuals by means of protecting their heritage, their beliefs, and what they grew up with,” he said.

Ultimately, Chief Young stated the bureau will come to represent a “place of communication that will bring societies and communities together.”

Constable Brewer also predicted the new Morley detachment will inspire community members to get involved in policing.

“Having this office here, we can recruit more people out of the area to work side-by-side with us, as well as we can have them come in and teach the culture to us," she said.

The RCMP Morley Community Policing Office is now open to the public. It's located on the south side of Highway 1, directly across from the Chiniki Gas Station.