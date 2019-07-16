Police in Okotoks are appealing to the public for help to track down a driver who rammed a patrol unit in the community on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a parking lot along Big Rock Lane between 8 and 8:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the officer approached the vehicle on foot and the driver then rammed the cruiser on the passenger side.

The suspect vehicle is described as black Land Rover with Alberta licence plate DFA325 and police say it was stolen.

The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Northridge Drive following the incident

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam video from the parking lot at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.