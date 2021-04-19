CALGARY -- RCMP recovered an ATV stolen in a pair of break-ins at businesses in High River, and are still looking for a large cache of tools.

Police were notified of the break-ins on March 26 and the investigation was started.

That led officers to execute a search warrant at a home in Vulcan County on April 6, where a stolen, side-by-side ATV was recovered.

Darwin Rooke, 27, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and made his first court appearance on April 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.