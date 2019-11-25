

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY — Police have released a sketch of man wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday in Airdrie's Bayside community..

RCMP were called to a home in Baysprings Link shortly after 6:30 p.m. after reports that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS said the 22-year-old victim was shot in the lower extremities. He is still recovering in hospital.

Police searched the area Saturday night, but the suspect had fled the scene.

The shooting suspect is described as a five foot nine inch dark-skinned man in his mid-20s with black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.