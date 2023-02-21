RCMP release surveillance photos of suspect in Bragg Creek credit card theft

RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman who is believed to have stolen a credit card out of a vehicle in Bragg Creek.

According to RCMP, the credit card was stolen on Dec. 8 and later used to make purchases at gas stations throughout Calgary.

Surveillance images of the suspect and a suspect pickup truck have been released.

The woman is described as having light coloured skin and shoulder length brown hair. In the security camera footage, she was wearing a black face mask, black coat, a white hoodie, black pants and fabric brown boots.

Suspect vehicle in the Dec. 8, 2022 theft of a credit card in Bragg Creek. (RCMP)

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Ram, likely a 2006-2009 model with a mega cab and window deflectors.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or truck is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-932-2211 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.