High River RCMP hope someone can help them identify a person from an incident that happened earlier this month.

RCMP say a suspicious vehicle drove onto a rural property east of Aldersyde on June 9 and asked the home owner for gas.

Police say an unknown male got out of the vehicle, got the gas and filled up a silver older model Honda Civic which was later determined to have been stolen out of Calgary.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).