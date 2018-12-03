Cochrane RCMP were called to a complaint about an armed man attempting to steal a vehicle from a rural home on Sunday and an Edmonton man is now facing weapons and property crime charges.

Police were called to a rural property in Rocky View County at about 2:28 p.m. and found that a man had broken into a home in the area.

Officers were in contact with the man who eventually threw the firearm out a window.

He refused to surrender but was finally taken into custody.

The man is now facing a number of charges.

No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.