CALGARY -- Revelstoke RCMP are investigating after two people died in a serious crash near the mountain community last weekend.

Authorities were called to the scene on the Trans-Canada Highway, 20 km west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap, at about 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 22.

A preliminary investigation showed an eastbound transport truck lost control and ended up sliding sideways across the lanes of the highway, where it crashed into a westbound vehicle.

Both semi tractor-trailer units burst into flame as a result of the crash despite officials confirming that neither vehicle was hauling anything dangerous.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the first semi tractor-trailer could not get out of the truck and died as a result.

RCMP say the victims were from Ontario and their families have been notified.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was shut down for approximately four hours for the investigation, which has determined that speed relative to poor road conditions are being considered as factors in the crash.

RCMP say drivers need to slow down in inclement weather to avoid such tragedies.

"The weather throughout British Columbia is always changing," said Sgt. Rob Harvey with the RCMP Trans Canada East Traffic Services in a release. "Although the speed limit in the area was posted at 70 kilometers per hour, it is essential that all driver’s always drive to the road conditions. This often means driving well below the speed limit."

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a separate investigation into the crash.