Police in Airdrie were called to an incident in the Bayside neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

RCMP advised the public that there was a heavy police presence at Baywater Crescent at about 9:00 p.m. and advised people to avoid the area while they resolved the situation.

Police cleared the area at about 9:42 p.m. and said ‘everyone is safe.’

There is no word yet on what the incident was.