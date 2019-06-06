RCMP say 'police operation' in Airdrie community completed
CTV News Calgary
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 6:57AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 6, 2019 7:03AM MDT
Police in Airdrie were called to an incident in the Bayside neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
RCMP advised the public that there was a heavy police presence at Baywater Crescent at about 9:00 p.m. and advised people to avoid the area while they resolved the situation.
Police cleared the area at about 9:42 p.m. and said ‘everyone is safe.’
There is no word yet on what the incident was.