    • RCMP says missing Foothills County man found dead; no foul play suspected

    Mounties out of High River say a man that went missing on Monday has been found dead.

    The 63-year-old had last been seen at his Foothills County home around 5:15 p.m., and was believed to have taken his vehicle.

    On Tuesday, the RCMP said the man's body had been located, and that his death was not suspicious in nature.

