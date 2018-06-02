Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing for nearly three months.

Alexander (Alex) Killingbeck, 30, was last seen by his family on March 23 and has not gone to work or any appointments since that time.

Authorities say they believe he was seen in northeast Calgary on May 30 and could still be in the area.

Killingbeck is described as:

Caucasian

183 cm

73 to 75 kg

He was last seen in a black sweatshirt with red lettering on the front and red and white stripes on the sleeves, black pants, dark shoes and carrying a back pack.

Killingbeck is believed to be on foot or could be traveling on public transportation.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or your local police department.