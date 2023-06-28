RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central Alberta

A central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP told people on the O'Chiese First Nation to stay indoors.

They've been looking for 21-year-old Elijah Strawberry.

Police allege he entered a home earlier in the day and discharged a firearm.

No one was hurt.

He was last seen on an ATV and had three long guns, according to the Mounties.

Police do not have a photo of him available.

Call 911 immediately if you see him, police advise.