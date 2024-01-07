RCMP search for missing helicopter in Glacier National Park

A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night is missing, and RCMP say it has potentially crashed somewhere in British Columbia.

RCMP say they were advised shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and are actively searching Glacier National Park.

The joint rescue coordination centre said an overdue private helicopter was reported in the Revelstoke area Friday night.

Around the same time, the air force’s Canadian Mission Control Centre got a ping from an emergency locator transmitter east of Revelstoke.

Search-and-rescue and military aircraft were deployed, but were grounded this afternoon due to the weather.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.