

CTV News Calgary





The RCMP are seeking public assistance in trying to locate a 21-year-old man in connection to an attempted murder that took place August 4, 2019, on the Stoney Nakoda Reserve west of Cochrane.

That Sunday, around 6 p.m., Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a male in serious medical distress, which arriving officers determined was the result of an assault.

RCMP have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Morley resident Malik Holloway, an Indigenous male with black hair, brown eyes, who’s around 180 cm (5’11”), and weighs approximately 72 kg (160 lbs).

Holloway also has a couple of small tattoos on his face, including a small cross under his left eye.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holloway is asked to contact the Cochrane R.C.M.P. at 403-8510-8000, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.comor using the ‘P3 Tips’ app.