RCMP search for trailer stolen from Crossfield, Alta.

Airdrie RCMP say they're looking for a cargo trailer, which was loaded with a homeowner's personal belongings that was taken on Friday.

Officials say the trailer was attached to a parked truck in a lot on Railway Street and Osler Avenue in Crossfield. Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, it was taken, police say.

"Unknown suspects detached the trailer from the truck, attached it to another truck and departed with it," RCMP said in a release.

"The locked cargo trailer contained a resident of Crossfield's household effects."

Police say the victim was in the process of moving and had loaded their possessions – personal documents, furniture, tools and a drum set – inside the trailer.

Also inside were two gun safes, which police say had 18 firearms stored within them.

Police are now looking for the trailer; a black 2013 Pace American cargo trailer bearing an Alberta licence plate 4JW681.

Police believe the theft took place between 2 and 4 a.m. and ask that anyone in the area who may have video surveillance to contact them at 403-945-7267. Tips can also be emailed to tyla.gaub@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contact the service online.