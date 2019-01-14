Members of the RCMP are asking for help from the public as they search for two preteens who are believed to be headed to Radium, British Columbia.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy from Red Deer travelled to Innisfail early Monday morning where he met with the 12-year-old girl. The pair took a family vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier, and left town.

The two were spotted in Airdrie at approximately 9:00 p.m. The Cavalier has been located by police but the children remain unaccounted for.

RCMP have reason to believe the preteens are attempting to make their way to Radium.

The boy is described as:

Approximately 5’6” tall

Weighing approximately 140 lbs

Having brown hair and blue eyes

Wearing braces

RCMP describe the girl as:

Being shorter than 5’ tall

Weighing between 80 and 90 lbs

Having brown hair and blue eyes

RCMP have released photographs of the missing children. Anyone who encounters either of the children is asked to contact local police or to contact Crime Stoppers.