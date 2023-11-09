RCMP searching for vehicle involved in Airdrie hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Airdrie RCMP is seeking assistance identifying a vehicle that hit a pedestrian crossing the street in mid-October.

In a news release, RCMP said the incident occurred at 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 18.

A female pedestrian was crossing East Lake Boulevard at East Lake Crescent when she was hit by a 2008-2012 black Jeep Liberty turning onto East Lake Boulevard from East Lake Crescent N.E.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene travelling southbound on East Lake Boulevard.

Witnesses reported the driver was a woman with a female passenger.

The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was treated on-scene.

Anyone with information about this vehicle and incident is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at P3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.