RCMP searching for vehicle involved in Cochrane hit-and-run

    Pictures provided by police show the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that occurred in Cochrane on Dec. 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP) Pictures provided by police show the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that occurred in Cochrane on Dec. 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)
    Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in Cochrane late last year.

    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at a marked crosswalk in the area of First Street and Second Avenue in Cochrane on Dec. 19, 2023, around 7 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

    Police said the pedestrian was struck by a female driver who did not remain at the scene.

    The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or grey 2006-2008 Honda Pilot with black tinted windows.

    Anyone with information about this hit-and-run that could help police identify the driver or vehicle is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

