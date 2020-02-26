Airdrie RCMP is investigating a suspicious incident at a CrossIron Mills store where a man allegedly claimed to be a Calgary Police Service officer.

According to RCMP, the man entered a jewelry store in the Balzac mall on the evening of Feb. 14. The suspect identified himself to a store employee as CPS member Jason Stuart and provided a badge number.

RCMP have not indicated whether any items were stolen from the business or if the suspect attempted to gain favour using his rank.

Investigators have confirmed the name and badge number he provided were fictitious.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 175 cm (5-9) tall

Weighing 84 kg (185 lbs)

Having sandy blond hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

Black glasses

Tan dress shoes

Navy pants

A patterned, button-down shirt

A sport coat

RCMP have released a surveillance still of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.