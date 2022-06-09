RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.

Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to a possible child abduction that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of an incident that allegedly took place at Willows Playground at approximately 4:17 p.m. in the south end of the town located west of Calgary.

"A youth told their parents that while at the playground they saw a child picked up from the sidewalk and placed into the back seat of a vehicle. The witness’ parents then contacted police," RCMP said in release.

Cochrane RCMP say the victim is approximately 10 years old and was dressed in blue. No gender is provided.

Officials say the child was placed inside a newer model, dark blue Jeep Cherokee that was being driven by a man.

He is described as clean shaven and was wearing a CAT baseball cap with yellow lettering.

While investigators are concerned about the well-being of the child, they are also cautious that the incident could be a misunderstanding.

In the meantime, police are continuing the investigation.

"Investigators are canvassing the area in search of any additional witnesses and video and are asking anyone that may have dash cam footage or home security camera footage from the area of Willow Green and Willow Way on June 9, 2022 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to contact Cochrane RCMP."

The detachment can be reached by calling 403-851-8000.