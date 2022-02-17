RCMP seek more details on fatal crash near the Waterton Dam

Charges have already been laid in the incident, but police hope to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that stopped to help the victims of a single-vehicle rollover that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

Cardston RCMP were called to the scene of a crash, on Highway 505 nears Township Road 44, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The male passenger of the vehicle, identified as Ty Chief Moon of Levern, Blood First Nation, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jayleen Spotted Eagle, the woman who was behind the wheel, was charged on Wednesday in relation to the incident.

Police are now looking to speak with the occupants of another vehicle that stopped at the scene to help.

"The female involved in the collision flagged down a vehicle that came upon the collision scene shortly after," RCMP said in a release.

"The occupants of the vehicle that stopped and assisted included an adult male and female, as well as a youth and infant. They provided assistance to the female by having her wait in their vehicle for emergency responders to arrive on scene."

The people identified by police are requested to contact Cardston RCMP at 403-653-4932. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.