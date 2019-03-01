Police investigate dozens of cases of copper wire thefts from commercial properties in Alberta every year but this time they are looking to return a spool to its owner.

In early January, a spool of copper wire was found on a well site north of Township 264 and west of Range Road 284.

Crime Stoppers says, the offence is low risk for high reward but that the costs associated with the thefts to Alberta companies are in the millions.

RCMP say the spool has identifying markers on it and that the owner should be prepared to describe the markers to claim the spool.

Police are asking anyone who knows who the spool belongs to, to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or local police.

For more on copper theft in Alberta, click HERE.