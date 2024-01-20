RCMP seek public assistance in relation to armed robbery of Airdrie 7-11

Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

At 12:44 a.m., officers received reports of the robbery, at the 7-11 at 2002 Luxtone Boulevard in Airdrie.

The suspect fled on foot, headed west on Yankee Valley Boulevard.

He’s described as a teenage male with a fair complexion, an average build who is around 175 centimetres (5’9”} tall. He has a high-pitched voice and was last seen wearing a red and white Zoo York hoodie, black toque, black balaclava, black latex gloves, beige pants and dark-coloured shoes that were possibly Under Armour.

He's armed with a suspected firearm. The public is asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.