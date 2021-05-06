CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are seeking public assistance in trying to locate two missing 13-year-old boys.

Lazarus and Demetrius Desjarlais were last seen April 30, 2021 around 3 p.m. in Calgary.

Both are described as Indigenous, approximately 175 centimetres (5'9"), and 50 kg (110 pounds), with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play store.