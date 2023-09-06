RCMP seek suspect after Airdrie resident almost scammed out of $8,500
Airdrie RCMP say culprits have pulled the so-called grandparent or parent scam again but this time, they didn't get away with any cash.
An Airdrie man got a call from someone who sounded like his son.
The victim was told RCMP had his son in custody and he needed $8,500 for bail.
The scammers said they would send a private courier to get the money, using the code word "blue."
The victim withdrew money but became suspicious and handed a man who came to his door an empty envelope.
Police are looking for this man -- caught on security video -- and anyone else involved in the scheme.
If you recognize him, contact the RCMP in Airdrie at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.
