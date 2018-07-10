One person was taken to hospital following an assault in Okotoks on Monday and police are appealing to the public for help to find the offenders.

RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the town early Monday morning and say one person was injured in the targeted attack.

Police believe three or four people were involved and all are described as:

About 183 cm or 6 feet tall

Medium build

Wearing dark clothing

Investigators say the offenders fled the scene in a smaller grey or blue vehicle, possibly a hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.