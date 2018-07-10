CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
RCMP seek suspects in connection to assault in Okotoks
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 8:35AM MDT
One person was taken to hospital following an assault in Okotoks on Monday and police are appealing to the public for help to find the offenders.
RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the town early Monday morning and say one person was injured in the targeted attack.
Police believe three or four people were involved and all are described as:
- About 183 cm or 6 feet tall
- Medium build
- Wearing dark clothing
Investigators say the offenders fled the scene in a smaller grey or blue vehicle, possibly a hatchback.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.